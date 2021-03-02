Sharon Leffingwell
Sharon Leffingwell
Sharon Rose Leffingwell, 83, of Proctorville, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Connie Fisher
Connie Fisher Connie Sue Fisher, 33, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.... read more