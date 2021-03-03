People Styles workshop set for March 26

Ohio University Southern Workforce Success will host a virtual workshop to discover your People Style and learn how to leverage People Styles to create more positive and effective relationships and teams.

The workshop will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26 via Zoom. with Dr. Kim Keffer, Professor of Instruction at Ohio University Southern. The cost is $25 and includes the course materials, “People Styles at Work…And Beyond: Making Bad Relationships Good and Good Relationships Better,” by Robert Bolton.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. Register at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ousworkforce.

For more information, please contact Workforce Success at 740-533-4593 or workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or Stephanie Burcham, Coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, Ohio University Proctorville Center, at 740-867-6701 or blacks@ohio.edu.