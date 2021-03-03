Traffic delays by Ironton bridge until Friday

Drivers crossing the Oakley C. Collins Bridge can expect traffic delays until Friday as contractors place the final steel beams for the new Russell viaduct replacement bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., traffic will be stopped up to 15 minutes at a time on all lanes of U.S. 23 – four times today, four times Thursday and twice Friday.

Some suggested alternate routes are taking U.S. 52 through Ohio via the Greenup Locks and Dam or Ashland bridges, or local traffic may use KY 207 through Flatwoods.

“Plan ahead!” said KTC spokesperson Allen Blair. “On the bright side, this is the last of the steel beam work. New road and bridge should open later this summer.”

The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.

See drone flyby footage at https://fb.watch/3-9fzkVOR2/.