March 4, 2021

  • 54°

Alice Carter

By Obituaries

Published 2:23 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Alice Carter

Alice Marie Carter, 60, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

