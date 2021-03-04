Alice Carter
Alice Carter
Alice Marie Carter, 60, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Mildred Wright
Mildred Wright Mildred Louise Wright, 99, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ohio, died March 1, 2021 at Heritage Center... read more