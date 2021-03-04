Elizabeth White

Elizabeth “Liz” White, 73, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center – Ironton Campus.

Ms. White was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Chillicothe, a daughter to the late Vernon Charles and Pauline (Stapleton) Steele.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jefferson “Jeff” White, on Sept. 1, 2005.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Green High School and Rutledge College.

She and her husband were the former owner/operator of White’s Residential and Commercial Cleaning services.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lynn Mullens.

She is survived by a daughter, Malissa (Frank) Maynard, of Ironton; five grandchildren, Natasha Short, Kimberly Short, Michael Short, Jr., Joshua Mullens and Travis Mullens; 12 great-grandchildren: Amilia, Autumn, Addison, Ava, Aiden, Jefferson, Andrew, Aubrey, Sophie, Audrey; identical twin, great granddaughters due in June, Heaven Elizabeth and Nevaeh Lynn, siblings, Harriet Tymchak and Alfred Stapleton; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor LeRoy Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, 10:30 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home.

