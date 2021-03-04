Grand jury returns indictments

The Lawrence County Grand Jury met and returned indictments on the following people.

• James V. Newcomb, 54, Waterloo, two counts of second-degree felony assault, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of fifth-degree felony theft.

• Shannon Clark, 35, Waterloo, one count of second-degree felony assault, one count of fifth-degree felony theft and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Charles Gary Dickess, 41, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, one count of third-degree felony possession of heroin and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Nathan Sean Tyson, 39, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, one count of third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability, one count of fourth-degree felony improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and one count of first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Anthony D. Gue, 29, Huntington, West Virginia, one count of fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Ryan Goodpaster, 22, Proctorville, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and one count of first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Tracy A. Porter, 50, Troy, one count of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of fourth-degree felony theft.

• Homer. W. Anson, 32, Ironton, one count of fourth-degree improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of third-degree felony having a weapon while under disability.

• Kevin Allen Newcomb, 33, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Taylor P. Willis, Ashland, Kentucky, one count of fourth-degree felony improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Brock C. Smith, 38, Ironton, one count of fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Brad A. Jenkins, 31, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Travis R. Crum, 23, Raceland, Kentucky, one count of fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

• George D. Bowen, 42, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree felony intimidation.

• Melissa K. Lyons, 44, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jessy Stapleton, 35, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

• Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing, and one count of fifth-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

• Gary W. Munyan, 50, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Steven D. Edwards Jr., 25, Detroit, Michigan, one count of fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Torrey J. Baker Jr., 25, Proctorville, one count of first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

• Teaven M. Hay, 26, Huntington, West Virginia, one count of fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• William Grant, 41, Mount Airy, one count of fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Dakota W. Potter, 29, Ashland, Kentucky, one count of third-degree felony possession of drugs, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft and one count of second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instrument.

• Jeremey A. Dickess, 44, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Elvis Rister, 45, Garrison, Kentucky, one count of second-degree felonious assault.