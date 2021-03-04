March 4, 2021

  • 48°

Mildred Wright

By Obituaries

Published 11:05 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

Mildred Wright

Mildred Louise Wright, 99, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ohio, died March 1, 2021 at Heritage Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted by Father Charles Moran noon Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ironton City Council is discussing the idea of two-hour parking limits for downtown. Do you think this would be a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business