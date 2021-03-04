Mildred Wright
Mildred Louise Wright, 99, of Huntington, West Virginia, formerly of Ohio, died March 1, 2021 at Heritage Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted by Father Charles Moran noon Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
