Jeri Fields: My Social Security — not just for retirees

You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to benefit from a personal my Social Security account. Calling or visiting a local Social Security office probably is rarely necessary once you have one. You can do much of your business with us online.

With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

• Estimate your future benefits to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.

• Check the status of your Social Security application when you do decide to apply.

• Review your work history.

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

• Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

• Set up or change your direct deposit.

• Change your address.

• Request a replacement Medicare card.

• Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

• Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and receive them in the secure Message Center.

Please help us spread the word. Let your family and friends know that they can create a my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.