Kent Sanborn

April 3, 1958–March 4, 2021

Hobart “Kent” Sanborn, 62, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born April 3, 1958, to the late Gordon and Joanne (Sherman) Sanborn.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca “Becky”(Murnahan) Sanborn.

Kent was a 1977 graduate of Ironton High School and is a United States Air Force Veteran, completing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and Tech School at Chanute Air Force Base, Champaign, Illinois. His duty station was at Rickenbacker Air Force Base, Columbus.

In 1979, he met the love of his life, Becky Murnahan, and they were married on July 3, 1980.

At that time, he began his career at the Hecla Water Association and worked there until his death. Kent was a photographer for The Ironton Tribune for over 40 years and was a beloved photographer in the local area and became known as “the man behind the lens.”

Over the years, it lead to many wonderful friendships and gave the families the opportunity to be in the moment, knowing he would get the perfect shot.

He attended Woodland Freewill Baptist Church and Mamre Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Carl “Teen” Murnahan; mother-in-law, Vera Murnahan; maternal grandparents, John and Lyndall Sherman; and paternal grandparents, Rodney Sanborn and Elizabeth Bentley.

Along with his wife, Becky, those left to cherish his memory are his twin brother,: Brent Sanborn, of Ironton; sister-in-law, Terri Sanborn, of Ironton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lacy and Ginger Dalton, of Ironton; his pride and joy, two nieces, Amanda (Chris) Abrams, of Ironton, and Shelby Dalton, of Ironton; two great nephews, Christian Hicks, of Ironton, and Logan Abrams, of Ironton; a great niece, Autumn Abrams, of Ironton, and his two beloved fur babies, Nikon and Daizie.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held 6–8:30 p.m. Monday, in the Conley Center Gymnasium at Ironton High School, 1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. There will be no formal line in place just come in the gym entrance and please wear your school color attire or Team Kent shirts.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply, masks and social distancing required.

There will be a family graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sugar Creek Cemetery with Bro. Dave Schug and Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating.

The funeral procession will leave Tracy Brammer-Monroe at 10:30 a.m. and proceed down Seventh Street to State Route 141 and past Hecla Water Association to the cemetery if you would like to pay tribute to Kent as it passes by.

Pallbearers will be Lacy Dalton, Michael Miller, Greg Dalton, John Blankenship, Rodney Littlejohn, Victor Keisor, Bobby Pancake and Tommy Dalton and honorary pallbearers will be Christian Hicks, Robert Stevens, Jim Walker, Tony Shotsky and Logan Abrams.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local schools athletic or band boosters. Donations can also be made to the Carl “Teen” and Vera Murnahan Scholarship Fund, c/o Rock Hill Athletic Booster Club, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton, OH 45638.

To make online condolences to the Sanborn family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.