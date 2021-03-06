March 6, 2021

  • 28°
Ohio University Southern will host a three-day virtual conference to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities.

Nominations sought for OHIO Southern alumni leadership award

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award. To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:

• Be a graduate of either a two-year or a four-year degree program at Ohio University Southern.
• Demonstrate positive leadership in the community.

Nominations are open through April 1, 2021. The Alumni Leadership Award recipient will be acknowledged and will accept the award at the Spring Graduate Recognition Ceremony.

Nominations may be submitted online at www.ohio.edu/southern/alumni/leadership

For questions about the award or for more information, please contact Stephanie Burcham, Coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, at blacks@ohio.edu.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business