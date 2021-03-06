Porter, Dillow head all-district teams

Jim Walker

When you add them up, you might need a calculator.

An impressive total of 42 area players — 20 boys and 22 girls — were named to the Associated Press Ohio High School sports writers’ 2020-21 Southeast Ohio All-District basketball teams.

Headlining the selections were Fairland Dragons junior guard Aiden Porter and Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ senior guard Addi Dillow who were named Player of the Year for their respective Division 3 teams.

The 6-foot-1 Porter averaged 22.2 points a game along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game as he was the key factor in the Dragons 19-4 record and sixth straight Ohio Valley Conference title.

Porter eclipsed 1,000 career points and is closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record.

The 5-6 Dillow led the Lady Hornets to a third straight OVC crown and a berth in the district finals as she averaged 24 points a game along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.

The three-sport standout finished her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,606 points.

Dillow shared the POY award with Eastern Brown’s Rylee Leonard who averaged 20.4 points a game and led her team to the regionals.

A complete list of area players named to the all-district team plus some statistics can be found to the right of this story.

Southeast Ohio All-District

2020-21 Basketball Team

Area Selections

Division III Boys

First Team

Player, School Pts Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Aiden Porter, Fairland 22.2 4.4 3.2 2.3 6-01 Jr.

Austin Webb, South Point 14.4 3.4 2.0 6-03 Sr.

Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake 14.6 3.1 2.5 5-11 Jr..

Second Team

Trent Hacker, Ironton 12.6 6.6 2.0 1.8 6-03 Sr.

Erickson Barnes, Ironton 11.9 7.3 1.0 1.5 6-02 Sr.

Clayton Thomas, Fairland 14.0 3.0 2.0 1.2 5-10 Sr.

Tait Matney, Coal Grove 12.8 5.0 3.0 6-00 Sr.

Nakyan Turner, South Point 13.0 2.7 30 2.7 5-08 Sr.

Third Team

Mason Kazee, South Point 12.4 3.7 1.7 1.3 6-01 Jr.

Jacob Polcyn, Fairland 9.2 6.0 3.4 2.0 6-03 Sr.

Malachi Wheeler, Coal Grove 11.5 6.0 5-10 Jr.

Special Mention

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill 11.7 3.2 3.4 2.3 5-10 So.

Owen Hankins, Rock Hill 12.1 5.3 6-01 Jr.

Players of the Year: Aiden Porter, Fairland

Coaches of the Year: Caleb McClanahan, Portsmouth West; Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown

Division IV Boys

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

J.C. Damron, St. Joseph 17.0 6.0 6-03 Sr.

Luke Leith, Symmes Valley 17.9 12.9 6-04 Sr.

Levi Sampson, Green 23.0 6-02 So.

Second Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph 10.0 5.0 6-02 Sr.

Ethan Huffman, Green 17.0 6-01 Sr.

Third Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Drew Scherer, Symmes Valley 11.1 5.5 6-02 Sr.

Special Mention

Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph 9.2 5-09 Sr.

Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston

Coach of the Year: Howie Caldwell, Glouster Trimble

Division III Girls

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove 24.0 5.0 3.0 5.0 5-08 Sr.

Tomi Hinkle, Fairland 17.0 5.0 4.0 6.0 5-07 So.

Second Team

Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove 12.0 11.0 3.0 3.0 5-10 Jr.

Maddie Ward, Chesapeake 16.4 10.0 4.0 3.0 5-11 Sr.

Bree Allen, Fairland 15.5 8.0 5-11 Fr.

Hadyn Bailey, Rock HIll 12.2 4.0 5-05 So.

Evan Williams, Ironton 9.3 5.5 2.8 2.9 5-05 So.

Karmen Bruton, South Point 10.0 3.0 5-06 Jr.

Third Team

Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove 11.0 4.0 2.0 3.0 5-06 Jr.

Emma Marshall, Fairland 11.0 6.8 5-06 Sr.

Blake Anderson, Chesapeake 12.6 6.0 3.0 5-06 Jr.

Special Mention

Sarah Mitchell, South Point 10.0 7.0 5-09 So.

Isabel Morgan, Ironton 9.0 2.3 1.0 1.1 5-06 So.

Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill 6.0 2.5 5-04 Jr.

Players of the Year: Addi Dillow, Coal Grove; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Coach of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardenia Eastern Brown

Division IV

First Team

Player, School Ppg Reb. Ast Stl Ht. Gr.

Bella Whaley, St. Joseph 15.4 11.4 5-09 Jr..

Kasey Kimbler, Green 18.0 5-07 Jr.

Second Team

Desiree Simpson, Sym. Valley 13.5 10.2 2.3 5-09 Fr.

Kame Sweeney, Green 12.0 5-10 Sr.

Third Team

Morgan Lyons, Sym. Valley 11.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 5-06 Fr.

Special Mention

Kylee Thompson, Sym. Valley 9.8 5-06 Jr.

Emma Whaley, St. Joseph 11.1 2.6 5-04 Sr.

Anna Knapp, Green 10.0 5-09 So.

Players of the Year: Jacey Justice, Peebles; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

2020-21 Southeast Ohio All-District Basketball teams

Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association

2020-21 All-Southeast District

Boys Basketball Teams

Division 1

Third Team

Ashton Mahaffey, Logan, 5-9, Jr. 12.6

Special Mention

Mason Frasure, Logan; Tegan Myers, Logan; Max Lee, Chillicothe

Division 2

First Team

Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, Sr., 20.2; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, So., 17.0; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 6-4, Sr., 21.8; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Seth Dennis, Vincent Warren, 5-11, Sr., 12.9; Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, Sr., 11.0; Ryan Scott, Hillsboro, 6-1, Sr., 17.8; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-11, Jr., 25.7; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Landen Russell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, Sr., 13.5

Players of the Year: Trey Robertson, Waverly; Isaac Ward, Circleville Logan Elm

Coaches of the Year: Doug Stiverson, Circleville Logan Elm; Miles Burton, Hillsboro

Second Team

Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, Sr., 10.8; Ryan Magill, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, Sr., 16.5; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House Washington, 6-6, So., 18.1; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, Sr., 19.1; Brayden Sallee, Vincent Warren, 6-4, Jr., 12.5; Braylon Damron, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, Jr., 15.0; Bryson Badgley, Greenfield McClain, 6-3, Jr., 14.6; Ethan Malone, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, Sr., 10.8

Third Team

Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, Sr., 7.4; Charlie Bean, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-4, Sr., 13.5; Logan Rodgers, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace, 6-8, Sr., 12.7; Will Matters, Athens, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Cam DeBord, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-0, Sr., 9.2; Lance Montgomery, McArthur Vinton County, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Drew Bragg, Jackson, 6-2, Jr., 12.0; Hunter Price, Hillsboro, 6-4, Jr., 13.0; Zeke Brown, Waverly, 6-3, Sr., 10.4; Braden Agriesti, New Lexington, 6-8, Sr., 12.0

Special Mention

Cooper Davis, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Jeremy Wietelmann, Circleville Logan Elm; Andrew Guthrie, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace; Evan Justice, Circleville; Derrick Welsh, Athens; Tayvion Galloway, Chillicothe Unioto; Mark Duckworth, Marietta; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren; Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren; Boston Kuhn, Jackson; Evan Spires, Jackson; Quintin Captain, Hillsboro; Brad Miller, Hillsboro; Kendyll Toney, Greenfield McClain; Preston Saunders, Greenfield McClain; Brady Hanson, New Lexington

Division 3

First Team

Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-6, Sr., 22.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-11, So., 24.0; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, Sr., 16.0; Chris Chandler, Piketon, 6-4, Sr., 17.8; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-1, Jr., 22.2; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, Sr., 14.4; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 14.6; Colton Vaughn, Sardina Eastern Brown, 6-3, Sr., 13.0; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.0

Player of the Year: Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland

Coaches of the Year: Caleb McClanahan, Portsmouth West; Rob Beucler, Sardinia Eastern Brown

Second Team

Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, Jr., 18.5; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, So., 16.0; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, Sr., 14.0; Nakyan Turner, South Point, 5-8, Sr., 13.0; Tait Matney, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-0, Sr., 12.8; Erickson Barnes, Ironton, 6-2, Sr., 11.9; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-3, Sr., 12.6; Luke Garrett, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-1, Jr., 16.0; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-9, Sr., 15.2; Caden Sparks, Crooksville, 6-0, Sr., 23.8; Brycen Carver, McDermott Northwest, 6-7, Sr., 14.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, Jr., 18.1; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West, 6-1, Sr., 9.7; Rodney Moore, Portsmouth West, 6-5, Sr., 8.9; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, Sr., 12.1

Third Team

Luke Blackburn, Williamsport Westfall, 6-3, Sr., 11.3; Connor Baker, Belpre, 6-3, Sr., 14.0; Jarrett Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, Sr., 11.0; Brody Fuller, Piketon, 6-0, Sr., 9.5; Nalin Robinson, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-5, So., 13.0; Jacob Polcyn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, Sr., 9.0; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, Jr., 12.4; Malachi Wheeler, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 11.5; Trent Hundley, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-5, Jr., 10.0; Bransyn Copas, 5-11, Fr., 12.1; Ian Waits, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, So., 11.2; Miles Shipp, Portsmouth, 6-3, Sr., 10.7; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, Sr., 14.7; Noah Coleman, Portsmouth West, 5-10, Jr., 6.7; Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg, 6-5, Sr., 10.9

Special Mention

Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley; Wyatt Hoover, Pomeroy Meigs; Ethan Gail, Nelsonville-York; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York; Cameron Houpt, Albany Alexander; Evan Wells, Belpre; Nate Throckmorton, Frankfort Adena; Levi Gullion, Piketon; Tra Swayne, Piketon; Cameron Hall, Chillicothe Southeastern; Hunter Smith, Wellston; Landon Hines, Oak Hill; Brayden Adams, Rock Hill; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill; Ryan Boone, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Cade Meade, Seaman North Adams; Cameron Campbell, West Union; Clayton Jones, West Union; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest; Matthew Risner, Minford; Donovan Carr, Portsmouth; Marion Phillips, Portsmouth West

Division 4

First Team

Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Jr., 21.9; Hunter Smith, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-11, Sr., 18.7; J.C. Damron, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Luke Leith, Symmes Valley, 6-4, Sr., 17.9; Oakley Burba, Peebles, 6-3, Sr., 17.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 17.0; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-2, So., 23.0; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood, 6-5, Sr., 21.4; Tanner Voiers, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 19.2

Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood

Coach of the Year: Howie Caldwell, Glouster Trimble

Second Team

Brayden Hammond, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, Jr., 18,0; Jaxxin Mabe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-5, Sr., 17.9; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Jr., 13.7; Nathaniel Massie, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-1, Sr., 14.2; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph, 6-1, Sr., 10.0; Dawson Mills, Peebles, 6-5, Sr., 12.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, So., 15.5; Bradley Ashbaugh, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 6-0, Jr., 14.8; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, So., 12.5; Johnathan Strickland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, Jr., 17.2; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, Sr., 17.0; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay, 6-3, Sr., 17.5; De’Von Jones, New Boston Glenwood, 6-1, Sr., 14.7

Third Team

Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, Jr., 12.4; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Jr., 9.0; Elijah Lucas, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-5, Sr., 12.3; Drew Scherer, Symmes Valley, 6-2, Sr., 11.1; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, Sr., 13.1; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-1, Jr., 14.3; Connor Priest, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-2, Sr., 9.4; Bryce Stuart, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, Jr., 12.0; Chase Clark, New Boston Glenwood, 6-6, Sr., 10.7

Special Mention

Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford; Tristan Saber, Crown City South Gallia; Arrow Drummer, Racine Southern; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble; Kylan McClain, Corning Miller; Jackson Rowe, Ironton St. Joseph; Hunter White, Peebles; Noah Whitt, Latham Western; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern; Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield; Ty Perkins, Lucasville Valley; Cam Carpenter, South Webster; Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

Second Team

Morgan Altenburger, Marietta, 5-9, Sr., 16.2; Avery Thompson, Logan, 5-11, Sr., 12.3

Third Team

Adi Hill, Marietta, 5-8, Sr. 13.0; Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, Jr., 11.5

Special Mention

Jessica Smith, Marietta; Ella Guthrie, Logan

Division 2

First Team

Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Sr., 19.1; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Jr., 16.6; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, Sr., 20.1; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, Sr., 17.0; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-11, Jr., 12.0; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, Jr., 19.7; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, Jr., 13.0

Players of the Year: Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan

Coaches of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County; Steve Kalinoski, Circleville; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan

Second Team

Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, Sr., 14.2; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, Jr., 19.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, Sr.; 10.0; Hannah Rauch, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-5, Jr., 10.0; Magarah Bloom, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace 5-7, Sr., 7.9; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-9, Fr., 11.0; Myriah Davis, McArthur Vinton County, 5-5, Sr., 13.0; Bri Weller, Greenfield McClain, 5-7, Sr., 14.2; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Paige Carter, Waverly, 5-8, Sr., 11.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Fr., 13.2

Third Team

Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, So., 10.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Jr., 11.0; Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Marisa Malone, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-8, Sr., 9.3; Grace Stewart, Wash. C.H. Miami Trace, 5-5, Sr., 9.5; Brynn Griffith, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Tegan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, Jr., 14.1

Special Mention

Lauren Twyman, Bidwell River Valley; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs; Kesi Federspiel, Athens; Alexis Frazee, Vincent Warren; Gabby McConnell, Circleville; Emily Semler, Washington Court House Washington; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Katelyn Webb, Jackson; Emma Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain; Carli Knight, Waverly; Grace Conrad, Thornville Sheridan

Division 3

First Team

Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, Jr., 18.1; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Sr., 23.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Jr., 24.0; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, Sr., 24.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-7, So., 17.0; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, So., 20.4; DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-0., Sr., 12.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Sr., 19.8; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-8, So., 19.9; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, Jr., 17.5;

Players of the Year: Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown

Coach of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown

Second Team

Mahaley Farmer, Williamsport Westfall, 5-10, Sr., 11.7; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Sr., 18.0; Emma Garrison, Frankfort Adena, 5-6, Fr., 10.0; Jadyn Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, Jr., 10.0; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, Jr., 13.4; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, Fr., 15.5; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Sr., 16.4; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, Jr.; 10.0; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-5, So., 9.3; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, So., 12.2; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-10, Jr., 10.6; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford, 5-5, Sr., 14.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-8, Sr., 12.0; Eden Cline, Portsmouth West, 5-7, Jr., 11.3; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, Jr., 10.7;

Third Team

Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, So., 14.3; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, Fr., 14.1; Lauren Lane, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-8, Sr., 11.0; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon, 5-8, So., 12.1; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Emma Marshall, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 11.0; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake, 5-6, Jr., 12.6; Emma Prine, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Jr., 8.0; Wylie Shipley, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, Sr., 8.5; Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, Sr., 12.7; Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West, 5-3, So., 7.5; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-11, So., 10.3; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-11, Jr., 15.3; McKenna Headley, Crooksville, 5-10, Jr., 13.9; Ella Newkirk, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-4, Jr., 10.3

Special Mention

Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern; Marissa Mullins, Williamsport Westfall; Gabby Patete, Williamsport Westfall; Kara Meeks, Albany Alexander; Kylie Tabler, Stewart Federal Hocking; Cidney Huff, Chillicothe Southeastern; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Brooke Howard, Oak Hill; Olivia Clarkson, Oak Hill; Sarah Mitchell, South Point; Isabel Morgan, Ironton; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Emma Brown, Sardinia Eastern Brown; Braylie Jones, Seaman North Adams; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay; Ava Jenkins, McDermott Northwest; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West; Haley Whitt, Lucasville Valley; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg; Lydia Stephens, New Lexington; Braylynn Haines, Leesburg Fairfield

Division 4

First Team

Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Jr., 14.2; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, Jr.m 15.0; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, Jr., 15.4; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, Jr., 12.5; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, Jr., 19.8; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, Sr., 32.1; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, Jr., 25.7; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, Sr., 20.8

Players of the Year: Jacey Justice, Peebles; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Jerry Close, Waterford

Second Team

Curstin Giffin, Belpre, 5-9, Sr., 14.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-6, Jr., 15.9; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, Jr., 15.3; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, Fr., 13.6; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 6-0, Sr., 16.9; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Sr., 12.0; Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Sr., 8.4

Third Team

Jessie Rutt, Crown City South Gallia, 5-7, Jr., 12.3; Halee Williams, Belpre, 6-0, Jr., 14.0; Riley Schweikert, Waterford, 5-9, Sr., 7.7; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, Jr., 12.0; Morgan Lyons, Symmes Valley, 5-6, So., 11.0; Abbi Stanforth, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-8, Sr., 10.7; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, So., 11.6; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, Freshman, 15.0; Shelby Easter, New Boston Glenwood, 6-0, Sr., 11.0; Kenzie Whitley, New Boston Glenwood, 5-7, Jr., 12.0; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, Jr., 9.4; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, So., 8.5

Special Mention

Macie Sanders, Crown City South Gallia; Tori Triplett, Crown City South Gallia; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble; Emma Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Emily Sweeney, Manchester; Jaylie Parr, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Grace Smith, Sciotoville East; Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green; Bella Claxon, South Webster; Isabel Cassidy, Portsmouth Notre Dame