Martin forming ‘Team Mayo’ ESBA travel basketball team

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It’s a new league looking for some new players.

Former Marshall Thundering Herd basketball star Frank Martin is spearheading a new regime in which Huntington native O.J. Mayo and ESBA forming the “Team Mayo” youth boys’ basketball travel team for the Tri-State area.

Mayo is a former professional, college and high school basketball star.

The team is looking for qualified coaches and skilled players in grades one through 11.

The tryout schedule is:

Grades K-2: Monday, March 15, 5 p.m.

Grades 3-4: Tuesday, March 16, 5 p.m.

Grades 5-6: Wednesday, March 17, 5 p.m.

Grades 7-8: Thursday, March 18, 5 p.m.

Grades 9-11: Sunday, March 21, 6 p.m.

The tryout fee is $5 and goes toward the gym rental cost. The gym is located at the 26th Street Baptist Church, 2510 10th Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. 25703

For further information, contact Martin at (304) 690-1813 or frank12baller@gmail.com or Tyler Dotson at (304) 412-2491 or Tdotson135@gmail.com