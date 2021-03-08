Patricia Friley, 65, of Ironton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence. Patricia was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Emory and Myrtle (Boggs) Kerns.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Friley.

Patricia attended Ironton High School and was a former bartender the VFW. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #8850.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Emory “Jug” (Joyce) Kerns, Forrest “Tony” Kerns, Bill Kerns, John Kerns, Barbara “Ann” (Don) Hamilton, Mary Lou “Lucy” (Michael) Back; a brother-in-law, Joe Moore

She is survived by daughter, Alisha Burke Perry; two sons, Charles “Redd” Burke and Emory Scott Burke; sisters, Sharon Thornton, Karen Faye (David) Crager and Vivian Sue Moore; brother, Butch (Debbie) Kerns; granddaughters, Michelle Leffingwell and Emily Perry; four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Andrea, Brody and Grayson Silcott; special niece, Tammy Kern Noble; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Frank Donley officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

