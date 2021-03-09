Joyce Simpkins
Joyce Carol Simpkins, 74, of Kenova, West Virginia, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
