Joyce Simpkins

Joyce Carol Simpkins, 74, of Kenova, West Virginia, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.