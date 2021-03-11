Chesapeake council to meet tonight in special session
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake village council will meet tonight in special session.
Mayor Kim Oldaker said the meeting, set for 6 p.m., would focus on hiring of police officers for the village.
This is the second special session for council this month. They met last week in an executive session on personnel matters.
The next regular meeting of council is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 2.
You Might Like
Health department to have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday
The Lawrence County Board of Health will have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Friday. They... read more