Dragons rout Cadets to reach regional finals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Once the Fairland Dragons started to heat up, they kept putting more coal on the fire.

Trailing 20-11 with 6:22 left in the second quarter, the Dragons caught fire and went on a 22-4 run to end the half to take a 33-24 lead.

They kept firing up shots and hitting with regularity as they rolled past the Fort Frye Cadets 68-45 in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Wednesday night.

With the win, Fairland not only avenged a 54-53 loss to Fort Frye earlier this season but advanced to the regional finals for the second straight season and will face Worthington Christian at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the right to play in the Final Four.

The Warriors (25-1) beat Wheelersburg 50-47 on a last-second 3-pointer.

Fairland hit 28 of 47 shots from the field for 59.6 percent including 9 of 17 from behind the arc for 52.9 percent.

Fort Frye shot well early but struggled from the middle of the second quarter on. The Cadets were 20 of 46 from the floor for 43.5 percent and a mere 2 of 12 from the 3-point line for 16.7 percent.

Jacob Polcyn scored a game-high 23 points and Aiden Porter had 21 points to lead the Dragons (21-4).

Nic Hart scored 20 points to pace the Cadets (20-3).

Fort Frye 16 8 11 10 = 45

Fairland 11 22 16 19 = 68

FORT FRYE (20-3): Nic Hart 8 3-4 20; Owen Brown 1 0-0 3; Garret Lipot 0 0-0 0; Luke Huffman 3 0-0 6; Braden Medley 2 0-0 4; Braxton Brown 0 0-0 0; Kelton Fogle 4 0-0 8; Zaiden Huck 0 0-0 0; Dawson Layton 1 0-1 2; Ethyn Zimmer 0 0-0 0; Dylan Hart 1 0-0 2; Casey Brooker 0 0-0 0; Totals: 20-46 3-5 45. 3-point goals: 2-12 (N. Hart 1, Brown 1). Rebounds: 21 (N. Hart 7, D. Hart 4, Medley 4). Assists: 5 (N. Hart 2). Steals: 6 (N. Hart 3). Turnovers: 14.

FAIRLAND (21-4): Jacob Polcyn 9 3-3 23; Aiden Porter 8 0-0 21; Gavin Hunt 4 0-0 8; Clayton Thomas 2 0-0 5; Jordan Williams 4 0-0 8; Zander Schmidt 1 0-0 3; Chase Allen 0 0-0 0; Steeler Leep 0 0-0 0; Peyton Jackson 0 0-0 0; Will Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-47 3-3 68. 3-point goals: 9-17 (Porter 5, Polcyn 2, Thomas 1, Schmidt 1). Rebounds: 23 (Polcyn 7, Porter 4, Williams 4). Assists: 17 (Thomas 7, Williams 5). Steals: 7 (Hunt 2). Turnovers: 8.