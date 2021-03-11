Scott Johnson

Scott Anthony Johnson, 46, of Ironton, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his residence.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Johnson family.

