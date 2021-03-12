Betty Hanshaw

Nov. 2, 1944–March 11, 2021

Betty Jean Hanshaw, 76 of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

Mrs. Hanshaw was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Ironton, the daughter to the late Charles and Aline (Collins) Meadows.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Wayne Hanshaw, whom she married Sept. 23, 1959.

Betty attended Coal Grove schools and among the many talents and careers that she had, she received the most joy from being a nurse’s aide for Pulley’s Nursing Home.

She was a loving, kind mother who took great joy in caring for family and spending time with them.

Betty was a Christian, she showed her devotion of faith, in many way and always had Jesus her Savior in her thoughts, prayer and heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Tom and LeRoy Meadows; and sister, Wanda Conley.

In addition to her husband, those left to cherish Betty’s memory are two sons, Brian (Heather Leto) Hanshaw, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Donald (Cindy) Hanshaw, of Ashland, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and 12 brothers and sisters

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Cal Ray Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Hanshaw family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net