Cold-shooting Dragons fall to Warriors 50-28 in regional title game

CHILLICOTHE — The Fairland Dragons’ tournament run ran out of gas.

The Dragons had one of their best shooting performance as they beat Fort Frye 70-45 in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Wednesday.

But their shooting touch went AWOL on Saturday as the Dragons lost 50-28 to the Worthington Christian Warriors in the regional championship game.

The point total was the lowest of the season for the Dragons who finished 21-5.

Aiden Porter — who averaged 22.2 points a game during the regular season — had just 9 points and led Fairland’s offense. Second-leading scorer Clayton Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

The Warriors won their 17th straight game and are now 27-1 as they head for the state tournament next week at the University of Dayton.

Tyler Kindberg led the Warriors with a game-high 17 points including two key 3-pointers in the first half as they took a 28-14 halftime lead.

D.J. Moore finished with 10 points and hit was his layup in the fourth quarter that gave Worthington Christian is largest lead of the game at 50-23.

The two teams were scheduled to meet in the regional finals last season but the COVID-19 shudown ended the entire basketball season.

(Will be updated)