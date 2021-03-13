Recipe: Bacon-Broccoli Quiche

• 1 package (10 ounces)

frozen broccoli with cheese sauce

• 3 slices turkey bacon, chopped

• 1/2 cup white mushrooms, sliced

• 1/2 cup green onions, chopped

• 1 frozen prepared pie shell (9 inches)

• 4 eggs

• 1 cup fat free or low fat dairy milk

• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350˚F. In microwave, prepare broccoli and cheese sauce according to package directions; set aside to cool slightly.

In nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, mushrooms and green onions until bacon is cooked through and mushrooms are tender. Scatter bacon mixture in bottom of pie shell; place pie shell on baking sheet.

In bowl, whisk eggs and dairy milk then stir in broccoli and cheese sauce along with cheddar cheese. Pour custard into pie shell and bake 35-45 minutes, or until center is just set and knife blade comes out clean when inserted into center of quiche.

Let cool at least 10 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.