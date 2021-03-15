LaRose spotlights women-owned businesses in March

COLUMBUS — In honor of Women’s History Month, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the Ohio businesses that are a part of his March Ohio Business Spotlight.

This month’s business spotlight celebrates the impact women have had and continue to have in our communities, inspiring others while pursuing their American dream.

“Women-owned businesses do far more than contribute to Ohio’s strengthening economy, they inspire young women to pursue their dreams,” LaRose said. “I see my daughters playing shop at home because they have seen their grandmother running her business. Through her example they are learning how to treat customers and restock the shelves, and can’t help but be proud of the lessons in entrepreneurship and responsibility they are learning. Women-owned businesses make a real difference in the lives of so many.”

LaRose said he understands not just the courage needed, but the advocacy that is necessary to help enable women business owners to achieve their potential, and that is why he was named the 2019 NAWBO Columbus Business Champion of the Year. The award recognizes one outstanding person each year who advocates for the growth and success of women in business.

Across Ohio, women-owned businesses are continuing to inspire, while also serving as vital building blocks of our local economies and contributing to the betterment of our communities, his office said.

LaRose encourages the public to find women-owned businesses in your part of Ohio that might offer a different perspective or opportunity for a good or service.