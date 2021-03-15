Mary Robinson

Sept. 3, 1944–March 11, 2021

Mary “Sue” Robinson, 76, of Hanging Rock, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 3, 1944, a daughter to the late Huxley and Doris (Turner) Kennedy.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, John Robinson, whom she married on Sept. 28, 1962.

Sue was a 1962 graduate of Ironton High School.

Sue was a business owner/tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt for 40 years.

Besides being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a great grandmother, she was an original member of “The Elite” Card Club for over 40 years and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Lawrence O’Toole Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Ross.

Sue is survived by two daughters; Terri Robinson and Jonna (Tom) Roberts, both of Ironton; two grandsons; Tyler Bamer and Quentin Johnson, both of Ironton; four granddaughters; Samantha (Brad) Spoljaric, Meghan Cothron, Tomi Roberts and Katie Roberts, all of Ironton; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Pat Dyke and Yvonne “Cookie” Brooks, both of Ironton; special niece; Tina Barnes, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be noon Saturday at the Hanging Rock Cemetery, Hanging Rock.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., is honored to assist the Robinson family with the service.

