Thomas Dailey

Thomas Alfred Dailey, 76, of Crown City, died Thursday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

