Billy Burgess

Billy Joe Burgess, 82 of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Clarice Ann Burgess.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, West Virginia, with Bishop E. S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow the service at Yatesville Memorial Gardens, Yatesville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.