Hankins notches first college win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

IRONTON — Former Rock Hill Redmen baseball star Logan Hankins picked up his first collegiate win as a reliever for the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

Hankins starred as a pitcher for the Redmen before graduating in 2020. The college freshman didn’t keep track of his high school statistics but recalls his high school days in a different perspective.

“I never really kept track of my stats. All I cared about was winning, you know? We were a pretty solid team in high school and we were fortunate enough to win a couple sectional

championships, one conference title and a district runner-up,” said Hankins.

This was all accomplished without a senior season due to the cancellation of baseball last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It felt real good to get back on the mound and pitch and play the game I love,” added Hankins.

The freshman pitcher was called to the mound in relief during the sixth inning when he retired Johnson University’s last batter.

The Eagles trailed 10-9 in the seventh inning and Hankins continued to bring the heat. He did not allow a single run in the game’s last inning and pitched at five batters, striking out one of them.

Alice Lloyd won the game on a two run homer by Noah Dingess in the bottom of the seventh to earn Hankins his first win as a college pitcher, 11-10.

“It was my first win and hopefully there are more where that came from,” said Hankins.