Kevin Dufore

Kevin Dufore, 63, of Ironton, passed away at his home on March 15, 2021.

He was born Aug. 11, 1957, to the late Harold E. and Lagathia Dufore Thompson.

He was the husband of Mary Ann Taylor Dufore and they were married for 35 years.

He was a team leader at Vertiv in Ironton. He also worked for Taylor Construction, Dufore Construction, Cabletron and Liebert.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He served in the U.S. Army 1975-1978.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Kevin (Lindsey) Dufore Jr.; daughter, Katherine Dufore; grandchildren, Christopher Dufore, Stephanie Dufore and Timothy Dufore; brothers, Harold “Bub” (Pat) Dufore, Charles “Chuck” (Jackie) Dufore, Roger Dean (Donna) Thompson; sisters, Gay Marie (Frank) Littlejohn, Pam (Jim) Coleman and Cheryl (Dale) Nolen.

Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Visitation will be at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home Friday morning, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

COVID-19 regulations will be followed with social distancing and masks.

Special thanks to nurses at the James Cancer Center, Ohio State Medical Center and to Gail and Blake from Ashland Community Hospice.

Donations can be made to the Catholic Community of Ironton and Hospice