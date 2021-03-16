March 16, 2021

  63°

Nathan Ferris

By Obituaries

Published 11:09 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Nathan Ferris

Nathan “Eric” Ferris, 56, of Scottown, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

