Stephen Baise

Stephen Allen Charles Baise, 6 weeks old, of South Point, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Christopher Baise and Ariona Strange, both of South Point.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist Stephen’s family.

