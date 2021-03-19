Mary Sites

Mary Lou Sites, 81, of Ironton, died on March 18, 2021.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Bro. Larry McDaniels officiating.

