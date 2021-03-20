Yvonne DeKay dance students take awards

Students from the Yvonne DeKay School of Dance recently took part in the On Point regional dance competition at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, West Virginia and took home many awards.

School owner Yvonne Sinnott said the event took place from March 6-7 and was put together by a group from New York.

Mia Davidson won overall platinum for a hip-hop solo and was first in her division and fourth overall in the 18-19 age groups.

Kaelie Huff won overall platinum in the 13-15-year age category and platinum in her division for her contemporary dance solo, “One More Time.” She also, at the end of competition, took high score overall in the 13-15 age solo group.

Sinnott said the school’s production routine, in which 15 members took part, won a high gold and overall Best Entertainment award for “This Joint is Jumpin,’” while the junior tap dance team won best choreography, platinum in their category and age division, a Terrific Tapping award and first place junior high score group for “Friend Like Me,” out of 67 groups competing.

High school seniors at the school won the Classy and Sassy award for their jazz performance of “Senorita,” while hip hop students won overall, first place and a high gold for “Hip Jingle Hop.”

Team members from the school were Kaeli Huff, Mia Davidson, Taylor Bowden, Kelie Howell, Vinessa Fressola, Kenna Jeffs, Briana Melvin, Willow Wilson, Addison Mullins, Londyn Haney, Morgan Travis, Norah Smith, Zoey Melvin, Makayla Lusk, Emily York, Katie Musick, Anna Linville, Zoe Wilds and Madyson Kelley.

Nine studios took part in the event, with 67 groups and 88 solos competing.

Sinnott said the school will next take part in the That’s Entertainment regionals in Dayton, from April 18-19, followed by nationals in Sandusky.

Sinnott said the school is also working on plans for their spring show, which takes place from June 5-6. She said, depending on COVID-19 restrictions, it will either take place at Ironton High School, or will be held outdoors at Central Park in Ashland.