Property transfers

• Ad Victorium LLC to DTJL Properties LLC, Ironton, $140,000.

• Jonna Morrison to Fred Garred and Margaret Garred, Perry Township, $2,000.

• Phyllis J. Bills to Kristen Eller, South Point, $110,000.

• Ray E. and Teresa Whitley to Jon. R. Ferguson, Ironton, $189,000.

• Estate of John E. Miller, deceased, to James G. and Joniz Hacker, Ironton, $35,000.

• Christopher Call and Sara Call to Marvin L. Wilburn, Chesapeake, $30,500.

• Kayden Nicely to Freddie Sias and Bianca Sias, Chesapeake, $20,000.

• Jerry Graley and Tammy Lynn Graley to Gregory A. Ulrich, Proctorville, $239,900.

• MVB Bank Inc. FKA First State Bank to Mong Dang, Proctorville, $185,000.

• Julie E. Sands and Danny B. Webb to Taj S. and Francis Wolff, Ironton, $95,000.

• Estate of Norman Baise to Douglas Baise and Larry Baise, Chesapeake, $36,500.

• Sally J. Egner and Ronald L. Egner to Barry K. Fannin, South Point, $120,000.

• USRA Realty II LLC to Manzanita Properties One, Chesapeake, $604,000.

• MVB Bank Inc. to John S. Wylie and Eleanor, Chesapeake, $45,500.

• Scott Laber to Jeffrey S. Mootz and Timothy W. Mootz, Kitts Hill, $10,000.

• David Harris and Stephanie Harris to Joshua Spencer Rife and Brynn Danae Rife, Proctorville, $19,900.

• Richard Lee Worley, Rebecca Lynn Lambert and Gregory Allen Worley to Robert and Connie Roach, $175,000.

• Levi and Anna Laber to Jeffrey S. Mootz and Timothy W. Mootz, Kitts Hill, $10,000.

• Ronald F. Hamm and Edwina Jo Hamm to George Wilson and Edith Wilson, Ironton, $32,000.

• Linda Henson to Charles and Carolyn Mayenschien, Chesapeake, $2,500.

• Eric D. Boyd to Steven Burton and Erica Burton, Ironton, $23,000.

• Steven Burton and Erica Burton to James Kendall and Hannah Johnson, Ironton, $69,900.

• Southern Land LLC to Bill Allen Properties LLC, Kitts Hill, $25,000.

• James P. and Regina K. Clay to Annette Coffee, Ironton, $1,000.

• Richard C. Mountain and Betsy A. Mountain to James and Joni Hacker, Ironton, $30,000.

• Preston Development LLC to AMK Entities LLC, Ironton, $60,000.

• Ryan Quinn Ashworth AKA Ryan and Teri Ashworth to Hannah A. Marcum and Christopher J. Reed II, Proctorville, $198,0000.

• TRR Properties to Mike Ross and Donna Reynolds, Ironton, $68,000.

• Vicki Salyers and Robert G. Salyers to Shelby L. Johnson, South Point, $68,000.

• Rebecca S. Ross and Charlie Ross and Virginia A. Rudolphi and Edward Rudolphi to Eddie Gillispie and Karen Gillispie, Proctorville, $4,000.

• Bruner Land Company Inc. to Adam Fort, Getaway, $58,900.

• Joseph L. Chinn and Deborah Chinn to Richard Allen Pennington and Jeremy Ray Buxtom, South Point, $4,500.

• Estate of Norman Baise to Rebecca Godfrey, Proctorville, $17,000.

• Estate of Norman Baise to Carol Baise, Chesapeake, $185,000.

• Brian Milem to David Justin Associates LLC, South Point, $91,308.

• Aaron Maynard to Jarred Perdue and Jessica Perdue, Proctorville, $65,901.

• Mary Maxine Jenkins and Audrey V. Joseph to Carolyn A. Jenkins, Proctorville, $20,000.

• ESC Real Estate LLC to Michael B. Morgan, Proctorville, $147,000.

• Thomas Crabtree and Stafonya D. Crabtree to Teresa E. Hoover, Proctorville, $200,000.

• Shane Nida and Michelle Nida to Bradley C. Pike, Chesapeake, $156,000.

• Donald E. Pennisten and Sheila Pennisten to Stephanie Chester, Joseph and Meghan Kathleen Burkey, South Point, $150,900.

• Jack Ingles and Amy E. Ingles to Betty J. Ferguson, Willow Wood, $175,000.

• Richard Reed and Denise Reed to Christopher E. Hardwick and Robin G. Hardwick, Proctorville, $101,370.

• Robert Young to Tanya McComas, Proctorville, $15,000.

• Elizabeth Walters to Hope D. Collins, Ironton, $125,000.

• Paul C. Colegrove and Rachel Colegrove to Roger K. Colegrove and Barbara Colegrove, South Point, $38,997.

• Cannoan Inc. to Joshua Snyder, Chesapeake, $1,000.

• Mary Jane Parsons to Eugene Howard Kelly Townsend, Pedro, $12,000.

• Marmies House LLC to Roger D. Wilson and Patricia Wilson, South Point, $113,000.

• Kristen P. Matney to Sue A. Vanderhoof, Ironton, $130,000.

• The Frances M. Back Testamentary Trust to Staggs Rental 8065 LLC, Chesapeake, $60,000.

• Samantha A. Bond to The Bond Family West Virginia Legacy Trust, South Point, $108,000.

• Donald R. Collins and Barbara L. Collins to Nick Johnson, South Point, $152,000.

• Brunerland Company Inc. to Charles Clark and Rhonda Clark, Scottown, $109,000.

• Joyce Ann Dalton to DAVA LLC, Proctorville, $120,000.

• John Paul Patterson and Katie Patterson and John Blankenship and Donna G. Blankenship, Kitts Hill, $50,000.

• Betty Lou Muncey to Carlos Monge and Maritza Etelbina Perez, Proctorville, $318,500.

• Patricia Burd to Leigha P. Maynard, Proctorville, $115,000.

• David Allen Scott to Kimberly L. Quillen, Randall L. Quillen and Cody Lee Quillen, Ironton, $144,000.

• Mary E. McKee to Jess D. Zornes, South Point, $144,000.

• James W. McDowell to BB&T Properties LLC, Ironton, $8,000.