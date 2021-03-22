Celebrating the Big Dance

Courthouse lit up, Ohio University pep rally going virtual

Bobcats will be able to celebrate Ohio University’s men’s basketball team going to the Big Dance in a number of ways on Saturday.

In Lawrence County, the commissioners will be lighting up the dome of the courthouse with green lights and OU is celebrating before the game with a pep rally on Zoom.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said lighting up the dome was to show support for OU.

“We are excited to see them play and to support them,” she said. “We always want to be supportive of whatever is happening locally and on the national scene.”

The dome can be lit up in various colors such as red for cancer awareness and pink for breast cancer awareness.

“We are very proud to be lit up green to support our Ohio University Bobcats,” she said, especially since there are two OU Southern campuses, one in Ironton and one in Proctorville. “We are very proud of our hometown schools and go Bobcats!”

Online, OU hopes to bring the energy of rally in the Convo to Bobcats’ homes with an online pep rally that will run from 6-7:15 p.m. on Saturday before the Bobcats take on Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ohio University Alumni Association and Ohio Bobcat Club are sponsoring the event, which will be hosted by DJ A-Roc and will include special video messages from OHIO President M. Duane Nellis, men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals, the OHIO Marching 110 and the University Dance Team. More speakers will be added as details are finalized.

“Bobcat Nation, we need all yOUr support Saturday night from afar,” Men’s basketball coach Jeff Boals said. “We wish you could be with us here in Indianapolis supporting yOUr team. Watch us Saturday night and cheer loud and long for Ohio!”

“This will be a great way for the OHIO Family around the world to celebrate not only the success of our student athletes, but also everything that the University means to them. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone online,” said Erin Essak Kopp, assistant vice president for Alumni Relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association.

Register for the party through a link at https://tinyurl.com/4xykfabn

Registrants will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link.