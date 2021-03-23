ARTS AND CULTURE: Bonnie Kazee

How did the project start?: I started painting in middle school

What are three adjectives to describe your style?: Other-worldly, vibrant, contrasting

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?: My creative process depends on my mood and what’s happening around me. Sometimes I sit and play relaxing instrumental or lo-fi music until I think of an idea.

How has your art evolved since you started?: It’s still evolving. I just paint what I like and my likes keep changing.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?: Lately, I’m in love with acrylic. I used to only work with watercolor, but sometimes I can’t get the bright, vibrant colors I want with it.

What about being an artist fills your cup?: Why should others take interest in the arts? Art is an escape for me. The world can be so stressful these days, so to be able to sit and create something from your imagination is so calming.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?: The struggle is always going to be there, but that’s the beauty of it. I’m always trying to challenge myself and “do better.”

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?: I always post new pieces on my insta @bonbonkazee