March 24, 2021

  • 63°

Dorothy Ferris

By Obituaries

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Dorothy Ferris

Dorothy C. Ferris, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Are you making any plans to take a vacation later this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business