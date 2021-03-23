Dorothy Ferris

Dorothy C. Ferris, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.