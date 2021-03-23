Franklin Garlic

Franklin Delano Garlic, 88, of Crown City, died on Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Hesson Garlic.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crown City Cemetery, with Minister Chris French officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.