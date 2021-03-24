Paul Newman

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Paul Stephen Newman, of Wheelersburg, who passed away On Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 56 years.

He is survived by his children, Logan M. Newman, Jack N. Newman, and Nic Newman; his parents, James and Betty Newman, of Wheelersburg; his brother, James/Fritz (Alice) Newman, of Minford; his sister, Denise (Kevin) Callihan, of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School, with an outstanding basketball career.

As an All-State selection, he participated in the Ohio North South All-Star game and garnered many opportunities to play collegiate basketball. He attended Marquette University, North Carolina Wilmington University and Heidelberg University.

After winning many golf tournaments and traveling on the golf tour, he chose to give back through teaching. He achieved Master PGA teaching professional level, teaching was his strength and he taught many talented players during his career.

He served as president of the Southern Ohio PGA of America and President’s Council member of the PGA.

He retired due to health problems, which prevented him from continuing his career at its height, and moved back to his hometown to be near his parents.

Paul loved fishing and hunting as well as the outdoors.

Paul will be remembered for his desire to have fun and live life to its fullest.

Those who knew him well loved him deeply.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the 11 a.m. service on Friday.

Masks and social distancing will be mandatory for both the visitation and service. The funeral home does not provide masks.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.