ARTS and CULTURE: Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition at Paramount Arts Center
The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky hosted the Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition last weekend, featuring entries by groups and individuals in all styles by dancers from across Kentucky. The event was canceled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but took place in a socially distanced form this year.
