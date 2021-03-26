March 26, 2021

ARTS and CULTURE: Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition at Paramount Arts Center

By Heath Harrison

Published 5:43 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky hosted the Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition last weekend, featuring entries by groups and individuals in all styles by dancers from across Kentucky. The event was canceled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but took place in a socially distanced form this year.

