Letter to the editor: Johnson appreciated for legislation

I write to thank U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson for cosponsoring the Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263.

Private ownership of big cats such as tigers, lions, panthers and leopards is a dangerous game of Russian roulette and the measure he is supporting would help keep children and families in Marietta safe from their harm.

The bill is supported by the National Sheriff’s Association, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and every major animal protection group in the U.S. including Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation, and the Center for a Humane Economy.

Johnson has also been a longtime supporter of legislation to end an abusive practice known as “soring” in the world of show horses and was a co-sponsor of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that was signed into law in December and banned doping in U.S. horse racing.

Rep. Johnson is doing great work in Washington, D.C. during a challenging time in history and we are grateful for his leadership.

The way we treat the most vulnerable among us is a direct reflection of our character as a society, and the good people of southeastern Ohio are fortunate to have Bill Johnson representing them.

Marty Irby

Washington, D.C.