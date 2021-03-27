Reds release Strange-Gordon

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds on Friday released Dee Strange-Gordon, a non-roster invitee to spring training who auditioned at shortstop.

Strange-Gordon, a 32-year-old former All-Star and NL batting champ, got a shot with Cincinnati after Freddy Galvis signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Orioles.

But his chances were hurt by the team’s decision to move Eugenio Suarez from third base to shortstop, and also by good spring performances from versatile infielders Jonathan India and Alex Blandino.

Strange-Gordon, who spent the last three, mostly injury-plagued seasons with Seattle, hit .281 in 12 spring training games with four RBIs and four stolen bases.

He would have received a $1 million salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and the chance to earn $600,000 in performance bonuses for games played.

Strange-Gordon won the league batting title in 2015 as the Marlins second baseman and was a two-time All Star.