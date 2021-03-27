SOMC schedules vaccines for 16 and older
Southern Ohio Medical Center is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone ages 16 and up. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can do so by calling 740-356-CARE.
Vaccines are much more available now than they were earlier in the year. The most common side effects to the vaccine are soreness at the injection site, headache and fatigue. Side effects typically disappear within two to three days.
