Two from Dawson-Bryant earn Veteran School Board Member recognition

COAL GROVE — Jamie S. Murphy and Debbie Drummond, board members for the Dawson-Bryant Local School District in Coal Grove, were recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.

Recognition took place during the Southeast Region’s virtual Spring Conference on March 16, 2021.

Murphy and Drummond were presented their awards during the Board of Education’s March 22 meeting.

The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards.

Murphy was recognized for 15 years of service.

Drummond was recognized for 25 years of service. She was one of six school board members in the Southeast Region to be recognized for 25 years of service in 2020.