Shirley Albright
Shirley Jean Albright, 81, of Wayne, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her sister’s residence.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
