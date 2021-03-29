March 29, 2021

Published 2:53 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Tammie Kerns

Tammie Lynn Kerns, 51, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

