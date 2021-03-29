Tammie Kerns

Tammie Lynn Kerns, 51, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

