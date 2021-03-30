D-B Elementary receives High Progress recognition

COAL GROVE — Dawson-Bryant Elementary School was recognized at the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region Virtual Spring Conference on March 16.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the presentation of the award was delayed.

The Ohio Department of Education’s High Progress Schools of Honor program recognizes schools that have sustained high achievement and substantial progress while serving a significant number of economically disadvantaged students with circumstances that can make learning difficult.

In November 2019, the Ohio Department of Education named 71 Schools of Honor High Progress. Of those 71, 10 are from the Southeast Region.

Established in 1955 and in its 66th year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.