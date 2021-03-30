Fighting Tigers blank Wellston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — Second verse, same as the first.

Ironton won its opener as two pitchers combined on a strong effort and the offense used a big inning to produce most of the offense.

The Fighting Tigers used the same formula on Monday to beat the Wellston Golden Rockets 9-0 behind the pitching of Trevor Kleinman and Ben Taylor and an 8-run sixth inning.

Kleinman worked 5 scoreless innings allowing just 2 hits, striking out 6 and walking 3 to get the win. Ben Taylor went the final two innings striking out 4, walking one and not allowing a hit.

Ironton (2-0) had 10 hits as was led by Cameron Deere who went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Kleinman was 2-4 with a double and Ryan Ashley was 2-4.

Wellston’s only hits were singles by Gage Downard in the third and Brock Eggers in the fourth.

Ironton scored what proved to be the only run it needed in the fifth inning when Kleinman led off with a double and scored on a singled by Nate Bias.

Ironton exploded for 8 runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Ashley singled, Ashton Duncan walked, Jon Wylie put down a sacrifice, Cole Freeman walked to load the bases and Deere had a clutch 2-run single.

Nate Bias was safe on an error as Freeman scored, Jacob Sloan singled and Kyle Howell doubled for a run. Ashley was safe on an error as Sloan scored and Ashley scored on a passed ball.

Ironton host Wheelers burg on Tuesday.

Ironton 000 018 0 = 9 10 0

Wellston 000 000 0 = 0 2 2

Trevor Kleinman, Ben Taylor (6) and Cole Freeman, Kyle Howell (7). Gage Downard, Logan Martin (5), Pacey Rainer (1) and Frisby. W-Kleinman (IP-5, H-2, K-6, BB-3). Taylor (IP-2, K-4, BB-1). L-Downard (IP-4.2, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-3, BB-2). Martin (IP-1.0, H-4, R-7, ER-2, K-1, BB-2). Rainer (IP-1.1, H-1, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-Ironton: Trevor Kleinman 2-4 2B, Cameron Deere 3-4 2-RBI, Nate Bias 1-3 RBI, Jacob Sloan 1-3 RBI, Kyle Howell 1-4 2B RBI, Ryan Ashley 2-4; WHS: Brock Eggers 1-3, Gage Downard 1-2.