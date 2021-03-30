Mina Effingham

Mina Marie Effingham, 86, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Heritage Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

