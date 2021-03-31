2021 Cincinnati Reds Schedule & Opening Day Roster
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers
Sonny Gray #54 RHP
Luis Castillo #58 RHP
Tyler Mahle #30 RHP
Wade Miley #22 LHP
Jeff Hoffman #23 RHP
Bullpen
Amir Garrett #50 LHP
Lucas Sims #39 RHP
Sean Doolittle #63 LHP
Tejay Antone #70 RHP
Michael Lorenzen #21 RHP
Sal Romano #47 RHP
Jose De Leon #87 RHP
Cionel Perez #43 LHP
Cam Bedrosian #46 RHP
Catcher
Tucker Barnhart #16 LH
Tyler Stephenson #37 RH
Kyle Farmer #17 RH
First Base
Joe Votto #19 LH
Second Base
Jonathan India #71 RH
Max Schrock #32 LH
Third Base
Mike Moustakas #9 RH
Alex Blandino #0 RH
Shortstop
Eugenio Suarez #7 RH
Kyle Farmer #17 RH
Left Field
Jesse Winker #33 LH
Aristedis Aquino #44 RH
Center Field
Nick Senzel #15 RH
Tyler Naquin #27 LH
Michael Lorenzen #21 RH
Right Field
Nick Castellanos #2 RH
Disabled List
Shogo Akiyama #4 LH OF
Reds want to write best-seller for 2021 season
