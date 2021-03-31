Flyers slip by Raiders, 4-3

Jim Walker

BIDWELL — Gotta love that pitching.

Blake Stuntebeck had a strong start and Michael Mahlmeister recorded a big save as the St. Joseph Flyers beat the River Valley Raiders 4-3 on Tuesday.

“Blake threw a great game. He got tired at the end,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Michael worked out of a jam and he got out of another threat in the seventh. And we had some good defensive plays.”

Stuntebeck went 5.1 innings allowed 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned with 6 strikeouts and 2 walks. Mahlmeister struck out 2 in 1.2 innings of work and did not allow a hit or run.

J.C. Damron led the offense as he went 3-for-3 with a run batted in. Stuntebeck was 1-2 with an RBI and Mahlmeister 2-3.

The Flyers (2-0) took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Jimmy Mahlmeister reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a hit by Matt Sheridan and scored on Stuntebeck’s sacrifice fly. Damron followed with an RBI single.

The Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Santos was safe on an error, Facemire walked and Jones put down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Euton and Hankins followed with RBI singles.

St. Joseph took the lead for good with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

In the fourth, Damron singled with one out, stole second and scored on a. base hit by Max Weber.

In the fifth, Drew Brown reached on an error, stole second and scored when Sheridan reached on an error.

River Valley came back with a run in the sixth before Michael Mahlmeister came on to save the game for Stuntebeck.

Barber was hit by a pitch and scored when Santos was safe on the error. Facemire was hit by a pitch and Mahlmeister came on to get a ground out and called strikeout to end the rally.

The Raiders had a mild threat in the seventh.

Hankins was safe on an error as he reached second base with no outs. But Mahlmeister got a strikeout and two ground outs to end the game.

The Flyers host East at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 200 110 0 = 4 9 4

River Valley 002 001 0 = 3 5 3

Blake Stuntebeck, Michael Mahlmeister (6) and Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntebeck (6). Hankins and Facemire. W-Stuntebeck (IP-5.1, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-6, BB-2). M. Mahlmeister (IP-1.2, K-2). L-Hankins (ER-1, K-5, BB-0). Hitting-StJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister 1-4, Matt Sheridan 1-3, Blake Stuntebeck 1-2 RBI, J.C. Damron 3-3 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-3, Max Weber 1-3 RBI; RV: Dalton Jones 1-3, Alex Euton 1-3 2B RBI, Hankins 2-4 RBI, John Santos 1-3.