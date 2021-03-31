Village plans Family Fun Days return

COAL GROVE — After a year without it, the Village of Coal Grove is tentatively planning for a return of its three-day Family Fun Days event in July.

“We’re going to try to have it,” Mayor Gary Sherman said. “But it depends on darned old COVID.”

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to limits on mass gatherings in Ohio.

Sherman said this year’s festival would take place from Thursday, July 1–Saturday, July 3 at Paul Porter Park, with fireworks scheduled for the final day.

He said they are already in touch with a company for the fireworks who are being flexible in the planning.

“We’re going to see where the governor is going,” Sherman said of health orders in the state of Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said health order will be lifted when cases go down to 50 per 100,000 people.

The number currently stands at 146.9 per 100,000 cases, down from 900 at New Year’s, but up slightly from the preceding week, when it was at 143.8 cases.

Sherman said, in addition to Family Fun Days, the Coal Grove Betterment Club is also planning a music festival for later in the year, as well as fundraisers for the organizations, which have not been possible for the past year.

“Again, that all depends on COVID,” he said. “But we’re going to try to get back to normal.”