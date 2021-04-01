Chesapeake Elementary schedules kindergarten registration

CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake Elementary School has scheduled its kindergarten registration for Wednesday, April 21.

The event will take place in two sessions — one from 8:30-11 a.m., and the other from noon-2:30 p.m.

Registration will be by appointment only and will follow social distancing guidelines.

To make an appointment, call, 740-867-3448.

Those coming will need to bring: the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, Social Security card, custody papers and proof of residence.