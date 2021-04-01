Chesapeake Elementary schedules kindergarten registration
CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake Elementary School has scheduled its kindergarten registration for Wednesday, April 21.
The event will take place in two sessions — one from 8:30-11 a.m., and the other from noon-2:30 p.m.
Registration will be by appointment only and will follow social distancing guidelines.
To make an appointment, call, 740-867-3448.
Those coming will need to bring: the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, Social Security card, custody papers and proof of residence.
You Might Like
Health department to have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
The Lawrence County Health Department will be having walk-in, Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9... read more